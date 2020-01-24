Zacks: RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $32.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RGC Resources by 231.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 64.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

