Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to Hold

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RYI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.