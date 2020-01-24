Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $$12.34 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

