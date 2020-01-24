Zacks Investment Research Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Buy

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

ARGX stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,190. argenx has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in argenx by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

