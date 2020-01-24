Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SBGL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

