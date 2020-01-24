Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. 66,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,033. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

