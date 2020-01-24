Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,478. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $871.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

