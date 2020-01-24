Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Get Calix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:CALX opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.