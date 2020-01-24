Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Sell

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRC. Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brady has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,540 shares of company stock worth $2,044,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth $14,010,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brady by 81.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brady by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brady by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,104,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

