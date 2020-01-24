Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $7,360,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,390,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

