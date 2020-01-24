Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVID. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

AVID traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 131,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,566. The stock has a market cap of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

