Zacks: Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Given $36.95 Average Target Price by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.82 (Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties’ rating score has declined by 9% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $36.95 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Healthpeak Properties an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 2,814,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,773. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

