Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Given $15.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.21.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

