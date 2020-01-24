Zacks: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given $4.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis lowered their price objective on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

