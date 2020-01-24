Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 2,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,492 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 32.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

