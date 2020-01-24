Zacks: Brokerages Set $50.50 Target Price for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has improved by 2.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $50.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 323,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $25,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

