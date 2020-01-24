Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on INMB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 8,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,949. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

