Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ENT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 61,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

