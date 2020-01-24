Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

