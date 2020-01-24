Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

