Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will post sales of $115.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. New Senior Investment Group reported sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year sales of $462.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.02 million, with estimates ranging from $365.35 million to $460.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 230,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The stock has a market cap of $650.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.