Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.16. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKAM opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 241.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,255 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.