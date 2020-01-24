Zacks: Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Auryn Resources an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of AUG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 208,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,849. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

