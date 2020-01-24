Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $2.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $6,191,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

