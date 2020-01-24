Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.63). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04).

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,610 shares of company stock worth $9,952,410 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

