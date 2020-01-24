Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.