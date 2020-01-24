Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

RP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,949,168.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

