Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.09 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $70.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $87.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $317.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.16 million to $317.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.25 million, with estimates ranging from $317.80 million to $324.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.