Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to post sales of $498.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $515.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $642.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,960. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

