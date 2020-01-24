Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post $77.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.14 million. Blackline reported sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $286.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.73 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $349.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

