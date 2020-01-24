Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $361.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $358.48 million. Acushnet reported sales of $343.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 264,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

