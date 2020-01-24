Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yunji during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Yunji by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunji during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yunji by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.