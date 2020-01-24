Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
