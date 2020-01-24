Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

