Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc (OTCMKTS:YEWB) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Yew Bio-Pharm Group had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM.

