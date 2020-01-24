Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16, approximately 145,362 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 298,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

YGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$39,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,867 shares in the company, valued at C$927,576.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,600 over the last 90 days.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

