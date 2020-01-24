Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.08. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,087,196 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

