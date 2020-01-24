XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of XELB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

