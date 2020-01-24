Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.40 Per Share

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WYN opened at GBX 289.25 ($3.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 299 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 257 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.50 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.06.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

