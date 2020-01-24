Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.40 Per Share

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WYN opened at GBX 289.25 ($3.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 299 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 257 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.50 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.06.
About Wynnstay Group
