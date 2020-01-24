WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million.

WSFS stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

