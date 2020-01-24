Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,033 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shopify by 698.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 68.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Shopify by 422.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.25. 137,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,295. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.42. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.