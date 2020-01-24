Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $111,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 831,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.27 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

