Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 529,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,907 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,347. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

