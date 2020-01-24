Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. American Tower comprises approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.50. 117,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $164.11 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

