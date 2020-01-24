Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,792 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $937,569,000 after buying an additional 1,365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $320,286,000 after buying an additional 1,108,713 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 2,315,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

