WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 205 ($2.70).

MRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 224.92 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:MRW traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.65 ($2.47). 5,643,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.97. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

