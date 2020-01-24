WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.68

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 192300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 134,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

