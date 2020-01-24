Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after buying an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

