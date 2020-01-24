Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

NYSE WSM opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

