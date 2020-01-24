WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 7%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 383,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 166,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

