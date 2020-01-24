WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 7%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 383,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 166,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

