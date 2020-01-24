WideOpenWest Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

WOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,026. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

